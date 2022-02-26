Investors Purchase High Volume of Playtika Call Options (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 1,760 call options.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

