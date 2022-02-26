Raymond James Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$6.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.45.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.31.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.