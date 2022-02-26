Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.49. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$21.54 and a 12 month high of C$47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -841.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

