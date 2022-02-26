Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$70.50 by Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$70.50 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$53.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$50.37 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.