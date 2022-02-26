CIBC Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$35.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

TSE AC opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

