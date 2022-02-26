Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gaia Call Options (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 million, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

