Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 4,132,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 315,815 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

