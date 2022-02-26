C4 Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,448% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.
CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.