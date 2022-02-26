C4 Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,448% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

