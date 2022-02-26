South Jersey Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,438 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

