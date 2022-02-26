FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.07.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLAPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

