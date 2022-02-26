Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
