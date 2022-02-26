Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Cut by Analyst

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $343.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 61,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

