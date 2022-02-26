Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 362.22. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.39.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

