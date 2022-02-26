FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By B. Riley

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TGTX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.