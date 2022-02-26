Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) received a €275.00 ($312.50) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

