Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £27,249 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).
Shares of PIN opened at GBX 305 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.86. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05).
