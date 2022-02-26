Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £27,249 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).

Shares of PIN opened at GBX 305 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.86. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

