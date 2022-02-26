Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £5,160 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £5,160 ($7,017.54).
Shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.10 ($5.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.
Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.