Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £5,160 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £5,160 ($7,017.54).

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.10 ($5.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.