Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.20 Price Target at UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

