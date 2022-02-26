The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE GEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.