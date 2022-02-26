The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

