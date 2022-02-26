Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 970.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 308,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

