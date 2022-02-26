Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
