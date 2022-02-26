ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.