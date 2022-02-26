Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
