American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AMS opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.