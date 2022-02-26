American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

