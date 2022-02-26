Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CMT stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
