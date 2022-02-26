Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intrusion stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

