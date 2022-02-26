Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

