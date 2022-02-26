Symbol Market Capitalization Tops $823.46 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $823.46 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

