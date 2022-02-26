Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Down 7.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. 2,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several brokerages have commented on AZIHF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

