Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Citigroup cut Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

