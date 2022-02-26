AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

