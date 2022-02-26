Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

