First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 2.5%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 147,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 173,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

