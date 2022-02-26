Boosted Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $64,076.86 and approximately $122.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

