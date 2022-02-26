Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

GMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 2,140,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

