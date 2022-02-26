Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 543,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

