Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.10

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $154,948.26 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,525,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,767 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

