EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $1.45 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

