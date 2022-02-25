ArdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $60,494.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00036864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00110237 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.