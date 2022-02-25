Contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 27.27% 30.77% 4.28%

0.6% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 9F and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $56.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than 9F.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 1.18 -$346.19 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.43 $4.22 billion $7.33 5.89

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats 9F on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

