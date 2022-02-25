American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AMH traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 2,297,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.
About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
