American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 2,297,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

