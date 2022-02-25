Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 5,214,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

