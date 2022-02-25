Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX stock traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

