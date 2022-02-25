Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.
LRCX stock traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.73.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
