Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,587,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

