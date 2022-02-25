Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ECPG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 673,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,455. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.