Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 534,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,236. The stock has a market cap of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.