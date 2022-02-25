Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

MHK traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.27. 713,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

