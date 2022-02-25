New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
