Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CW traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 208,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

