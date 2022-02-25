Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

