FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $117.97. 721,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 893,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

